Highest Wickets In IPL: Bowlers Who Have Aced The Tournament Every Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) that was introduced in 2008 quickly went on to become the biggest and most popular franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. Over the years, fans have been treated with a plethora of brilliant performances in the IPL. While there have been a number of one season wonders who have taken the league by storm but failed to capitalize on their heroics in the following seasons, there have also been players who have performed occasionally.

On the other hand, there have also been a handful of cricketers who have set IPL ablaze with their remarkable consistency. These players have put in sensational individual performances season after season and have truly left their mark on the league. Ahead of IPL 2021, let's take a look at bowlers with the highest wickets in IPL history.

1. Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

When it comes to the most consistent bowlers in the IPL, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is right up there. The right-arm speedster who joined the Mumbai Indians in 2008 quickly went on to become the linchpin of their bowling attack. The list of bowlers with the highest wickets in IPL is topped by Malinga who has accounted for 170 batsmen in 122 matches at a brilliant average of 19.80 and an exceptional economy rate of 7.14

After more than a decade with the Mumbai based franchise, Lasith Malinga's retirement decision was informed by the pacer himself to the MI team management. This decision prompted MI to release the veteran pacer from their IPL 2021 squad in January. Malinga lifted the IPL title four times between 2009 and 2019 for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Moreover, the last ball he ever bowled for the franchise resulted in their fourth-ever title victory when they pipped defending champions Chennai by a run in the thrilling final of 2019.

ðŸ‘€ Malinga is staring down. He lifts his hand up and kisses the ball. Wankhede is echoing with MA-LIN-GA MA-LIN-GA as he picks up momentum in his run up. He slings and bowls. The ball moves, dips and finds the base of the stump through the batsman’s defence. ðŸŽ¯ pic.twitter.com/kFe7H8JSt9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021

2. Amit Mishra (Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals)

Amit Mishra has been seen featuring in the cricketing extravaganza since its inception back in 2008. He is the most successful Indian bowler in the history of the IPL. Mishra is the second-leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 160 wickets in 150 games at an average of 24.19 and an economy rate of 7.34.

The 38-year old is an important part of the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 where he will receive â‚¹4 crore from the franchise for his services. Mishra who was ruled midway out of last year's IPL due to an injury will look to make a comeback and help Delhi Capitals win their first IPL title under the leadership of young Rishabh Pant.

3. Piyush Chawla (Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians)

Piyush Chawla is among the most successful spinners in the history of the IPL. The leg-spinner is the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 156 scalps in 164 games to his name at an average of 27.32 and an economy rate of 7.87. Chawla was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping râ‚¹6.75 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.

After just one season with CSK, Chawla was released for his average performances. The leggie was then picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction. The Piyush Chawla IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹2.4 crore. The Piyush Chawla IPL 2021 form will be crucial for Mumbai Indian who will look to defend their title by winning IPL 2021.

4. Dwayne Bravo (Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions)

Bravo has played for a few franchises in the IPL but the kind of success he has attained at CSK under MS Dhoni is unbelievable. The Caribbean all-rounder went on to become a bankable bowler for the Men in Yellow at the death. Dwayne Bravo stats in IPL are a testament to his wicket-taking abilities.

Dwayne Bravo stats include the 153 wickets he has picked in 140 matches at an average of 24.81 and an economy rate of 8.40. The West Indian's performances will be a major factor in CSK's success at IPL 2021. Bravo who had an abysmal IPL 2020 will look to make amends by putting in improved performances in the forthcoming edition of the IPL.

5. Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders)

Harbhajan has been one of the regular features in the IPL since its inception in 2008. After serving Mumbai Indians for a decade, Bhajji shifted his base to CSK. Harbhajan is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 150 wickets in 160 matches to his name at an average of 26.44 and a splendid economy rate of 7.05.

Harbhajan was recently bought by the KKR when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the IPL 2021 auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM