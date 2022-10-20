Arun Dhumal, the newly-elected IPL chairman, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday regarding BCCI chief Roger Binny's statement on Team India not travelling to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup. Dhumal in his statement said that the BCCI has had a very clear position on the matter from the beginning, reiterating Binny's comment that the board will wait for government clearance before taking a call on their travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

IPL Chairman reiterates BCCI president's statement

Dhumal stated that it is highly unlikely that the Indian team will receive the clearance for their travel to Pakistan looking at the current equation between the two nations. Dhumal said there have been several instances in the past when the BCCI didn't get a clearance from the government and keeping that in mind, Binny made the statement on Thursday. Dhumal, however, noted that the Asia Cup is still very far away, adding that if the BCCI gets the approval, they will take a call on that.

"BCCI has a consistent position that we need approval from the central government in regard to our travel to Pakistan. We have seen this in the past when we didn't get clearance and it is highly unlikely that we will get the clearance for next year. Keeping that in mind, this kind of statement has come but since the Asia Cup is very far away, we will seek the central government's clearance. If they give the approval, we will take a call," Dhumal told Republic TV.

#LIVE | Former BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal speaks to Republic, has his say on whether India will play in Asia Cup.



Tune in - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/p1ay0iYOeO — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

The controversy

The next edition of the continental cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue due to security concerns. His remark sparked a massive controversy with PCB condemning Shah's statement and saying that the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) cannot take the decision on his own as Pakistan was chosen to host the 2023 Asia Cup by the ACC board members a long time ago.

Shah in his statement had said that it is the government that decides over the permission of Team India to visit Pakistan so no comments will be made on that but it is decided that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue. Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said that it was disappointed with the comments made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The PCB in its statement also said that it will boycott the 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India if the ACC moves the Asia Cup out of Pakistan.

Image: Twitter/BCCI