Hilarious Barmy Army Tweet Shows 68-yr-old James Anderson Dismissing Virat Kohli Jr

Veteran England pacer James Anderson's performance in the first innings of the first Test between India and England was a visual treat. The 39-year-old bowler dismissed star batter and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, for a duck at Trent Bridge in a match that looked promising for India. The Test ended in a draw after rains washed out the final day of the match. The two teams are now set to face each other for the second Test at Lord's.

Kohli-Anderson rivalry: Barmy Army takes jibe at Team India skipper

James Anderson, in the first Test, overtook former Indian leg-spinner, Anil Kumble, to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He picked up a four-wicket haul in India's first innings, including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking about Virat Kohli's wicket at the end of the day's play, Anderson said, “I feel like I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played, or missed, or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of getting through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,” adding, " He’s such a big wicket. To bowl the ball exactly where I wanted it to and for him to nick it as well. It was just an outpouring of emotions to get the team back into the game. Getting their best player out is something that doesn’t happen all that often.”

The dismissal and Anderson's performance prompted the Barmy Army to take to Twitter, sharing a hilarious tweet praising the veteran cricketer's performance. In their tweet, the group posted a morphed image of Anderson, reimagining him as a 68-year-old celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli Jr.

The year is 2050 and a 68 year-old Jimmy Anderson has taken his 1,500th Test Wicket snicking off Virat Kohli Jr first ball. pic.twitter.com/JwKQhataCY — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

The Kohli-Anderson rivalry goes back to 2014 when India toured England. Anderson dismissed Kohli four times in five test matches in that series. But since then, the England pacer had failed to get Kohli's wicket until the recently concluded Trent Bridge Test.

India vs England test series 2021: schedule and venues

The second match of the IND vs ENG Test series will be hosted at the Lord's Cricket Stadium from August 12 to August 16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25. The final two Tests (September 2-6 and September 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.

Image: Barmy Army/ BCCI/ Twitter