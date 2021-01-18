HIM Vs MAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Himachal Pradesh will take on Maharashtra in the Elite C Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The HIM vs MAH match will be played at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara. The HIM vs MAH live match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM IST on Monday, January 18. Here, we take a look at HIM vs MAH live scores, HIM vs MAH match prediction and HIM vs MAH playing 11.

HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MAH live match preview

Himachal Pradesh has been the surprise team in Group C as they are currently on the third spot on the points table. The Rishi Dhawan-led side have played some great cricket in the tournament due to which they have managed to win 3 out of their 4 matches. Currently, they are just 4 points behind table-toppers Baroda and will be looking to close the gap by winning the match.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign so far and have just one win under their belt. Their chances for qualifying for the knockout stage is almost diminished but the team will be looking to get wins in the remaining matches. The match versus inform Himachal Pradesh is yet another stern test for the Rahul Tripathi-led side and they will be looking to put up a better performance.

HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MAH squad

HIM: Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra(w), RI Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Digvijay Rangi, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vashist

MAH: Swapnil Gugale, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Nikhil Naik(w), Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rahul Tripathi, Jagdish Zope, Shamshuzama Kazi, Vishant More, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Himganekar, Manoj Ingale

HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction: Probable HIM vs MAH playing 11

HIM: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Abhimanyu Rana.

MAH: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary

HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HIM vs MAH Dream11 team

Prashant Chopra

Vaibhav Arora

Rishi Dhawan

Rituraj Gaikwad

HIM vs MAH match prediction: HIM vs MAH Dream11 team

HIM vs MAH live: HIM vs MAH match prediction

As per our HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction, HIM should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HIM vs MAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and HIM vs MAH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HIM vs MAH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

