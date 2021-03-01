HIM Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) and Mumbai (MUM) will collide in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Monday, March 1 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction, probable HIM vs MUM playing 11 and HIM vs MUM Dream11 team.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MUM Dream11 preview

The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Himachal Pradesh would enter the game with Amit Kumar being their best batsman and Vaibhav Arora leading the bowling attack. Mumbai, on the other hand, will rely on Shreyas Iyer, Prashant Solanki and Dhawal Kulkarni who are currently in good form.

HIM vs MUM live: HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MUM Dream11 team, squad list

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Himachal Pradesh squad

Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Ankush Bains, Pankaj Jaswal, Amit Kumar, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Ravi Thakur, Ankush Bedi, Digvijay Rangi, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Abhimanyu Rana, Akash Vasisht, Sidharth Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Vipin Sharma

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Mumbai squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MUM Dream11 team, top picks

Himachal Pradesh: Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni

HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: HIM vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Prashant Chopra

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Kumar

All-Rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Solanki

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur,

HIM vs MUM live: HIM vs MUM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Mumbai will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIM vs MUM match prediction and HIM vs MUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIM vs MUM Dream11 team and HIM vs MUM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

