Indian sprinter Hima Das made a stunning return to the tracks by winning the gold medal in the 100 meters Women’s event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships on Saturday. Das won the gold by defeating her closest rival Dutee Chand in the 100m final. The win was confirmed by the closest of margins as Das clocked 11.43 seconds, while Chand finished second at 11.44 seconds.

Following the win, Hima Das took to her Twitter handle to note that she was overjoyed by the comeback after sitting out due to injury. “Happy to make a comeback after an injury and hardwork of nearly 2 years. Looking forward to give my best in the circuit in the upcoming events. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings. #comeback,” the sprinter tweeted.

Meanwhile, Athletics Federation of India also lauded Das for the gold medal. “Champion RETURNS. @HimaDas8 won Gold Medal with the performance of 11.43 seconds in Women 100 meters in 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships in Chennai, TN. @Adille1 @Media_SAI,” the athletics federation tweeted.

Two-time Asian championships bronze medallist Srabani Nanda bagged the third prize with a timing of 11.53s. However, both Hima and Dutee fell short of the qualification mark for the Commonwealth games which stood at 11.31 seconds.

Women's 4x100m relay team sets new meet record

Meanwhile, Hima Das doubled the victory as the Women's 4x100m relay team, winning the gold medal at the National Interstate Athletics Championship. The team of Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda and S Dhanalakshmi bagged the gold clocking a new meet record time of 43.95 seconds, surpassing the 45.69 second time set by Tamil Nadu in 2019.

Following the win, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his official Twitter handle to laud the team. Congratulating the women’s side for the gold medal win, Sonowal noted that he was proud of the team. “Congratulations to the Women's 4x100 m team of Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda and S Dhanalakshmi on winning the 61st National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai. Proud of you all,” he tweeted tagging Hima Das and Dutee Chand.

However, it is pertinent to note that the relay team of star sprinters were slower than the Commonwealth Games qualification time of 43.35 seconds. Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India didn’t field the national 4x100m relay team in the men’s group. Tamil Nadu won the segment, setting a time of 39.88 seconds.