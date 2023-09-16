'His Abilities Is Unquestionable': Ravi Shastri Backs Star Player To Make An Impact In WC

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will be beginning their campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team India will be aiming to repeat their 2011 50-over World Cup heroics and bring the trophy home after a gap of 12 years. The Indian cricket team has been struggling in the ICC knockouts for the last ten years and lost eight knockout matches in the last ten years.

The opening match of the ODI World Cup will be played between England and New Zealand

The match will be a repeat of the ODI World Cup 2019 final

The final of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be played on November 19

Ravi Shastri's words of praise for Team India pacer Shardul Thakur

Former Indian cricket team head coach while speaking on Star Sports has praised Indian cricket team pacer Shardul Thakur and believes that the self-confidence he has in his abilities is unquestionable. Ravi Shastri said:

The self-confidence he has in his abilities is unquestionable. If you go and tell him that he did well, he would half the time say that he knew it beforehand. He will suddenly bowl a slower one and the batter will edge it. He has confidence in his bowling and his thinking, which is very good, and in batting as well. He brings positive energy to the team.

Team India selection committee picks three spinners in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad

The Indian cricket team selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar has announced the provisional squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Team India has only picked three spinners for the upcoming 50-over ICC tournament wherein Kuldeep Yadav is the only main spinner and Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are picked as spin-bowling all-rounders. The spinners will play a vital role in the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is set to be played in the Indian conditions. The Rohit Sharma-led side will want to win the ODI World Cup and also end their ten-year-old drought of not winning an ICC title.