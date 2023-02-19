Last Updated:

'His Time In Team Is Over': Netizens Furious As KL Rahul Dismissed For Another Low Score

KL Rahul failed yet again in the second innings of the second Test match as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on another low score of one.

Saksham nagar
KL Rahul

Image: BCCI


KL Rahul's bad run with the bat is not looking to end as once again as he got out cheaply for a score of 1 to Nathan Lyon in the second innings on the day 3 of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The fortunes also did not look to favour KL Rahul as he got out unluckily in the second innings. 

Team India were given a target of 115 runs by the Australian team after their batting lineup was destroyed by the Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. KL Rahul coming in to bat with captain Rohit Sharma lasted for just one over at the crease and was dismissed in the second over. 

KL Rahul defended Nathan Lyon's ball but it hit the bad-pad and went to the short leg. The ball hit the short leg's knees and went straight to the wicketkeeper. KL Rahul also fell to Nathan Lyon in the first innings. 

It is not the first time that KL Rahul has failed in Test matches, his rough patch with the bat is very old and has not been able to score runs for a long time. KL Rahul is playing in ahead of in form young batsmen Shubman Gill but his performance now has forced the Indian team management to think on their decision.

Fans angry at KL Rahul after his consecutive failtures

