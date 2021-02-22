HIS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell will take on Barna Royals in the 53rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs BAR playing 11 and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team. The HIS vs BAR live streaming will take place on FanCode.

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR match preview

For Hira Sabadell, this is the second match of the day as they face City Lions in the first match. So far the team is yet to win a match in this season. They are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two matches. Their previous match was versus the Ripoll Warriors which they went on to lose by 13 runs. They will look to start the day with a win and make it two out of two wins to get their season back on track.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches in the tournament so far and are placed at the second spot in the points table. They will be looking forward to picking up a win from this match that could help them challenge for the top spot. This match should be an interesting contest between these two sides.

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad details for HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

HIS: Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, and Sharanjit Singh.

BAR: Murad Ali, Shafaat Ali Syed, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani.

HIS vs BAR live: Top picks for HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

Shafat Ali Syed

Heera Laal

Hamza Azhar

Sharanjit Singh

HIS vs BAR playing 11: HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

HIS vs BAR live: HIS vs BAR match prediction

As per our prediction, BAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs BAR match prediction and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs BAR Dream11 team and HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

