HIS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell (HIS) will go up against Barna Royals (BAR) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Sunday, February 28 at 6:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs BAR playing 11 and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team.

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering both teams boast of an impressive line-up. Hira Sabadell would enter the game with Harjot Singh being their best batsman and Anwar Ul Haq leading the bowling attack. Barna Royals, on the other hand, will rely on Gulraiz Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed and Murad Ali who are currently in good form.

HIS vs BAR live: HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Hira Sabadell squad

Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Barna Royals squad

Murad Ali, Shafat Ali Syed, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Asad Ullah, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Irshad, Muaz Rubbani, Sufyan Anwar

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

Hira Sabadell: Harjot Singh, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq

Barna Royals: Gulraiz Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Murad Ali

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Taqqi Ul Mazhar

Batsmen: Gulraiz Hussain, Annas Sultan Khan, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid

All-Rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Hamza Azhar, Heera Laal

Bowlers: Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Murad Ali

HIS vs BAR live: HIS vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Barna Royals will come out on top in this contest.

HIS vs BAR live streaming: How to watch HIS vs BAR live in India?

The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch HIS vs BAR live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the HIS vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The HIS vs BAR match prediction and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs BAR Dream11 team and HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

