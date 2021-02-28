HIS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live Stream Info

Quick links:
Hira Sabadell (HIS) will go up against Barna Royals (BAR) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Sunday, February 28 at 6:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs BAR playing 11 and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team.
The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering both teams boast of an impressive line-up. Hira Sabadell would enter the game with Harjot Singh being their best batsman and Anwar Ul Haq leading the bowling attack. Barna Royals, on the other hand, will rely on Gulraiz Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed and Murad Ali who are currently in good form.
Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh
Murad Ali, Shafat Ali Syed, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Asad Ullah, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Irshad, Muaz Rubbani, Sufyan Anwar
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Barna Royals will come out on top in this contest.
The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch HIS vs BAR live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the HIS vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020
This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2
Note: The HIS vs BAR match prediction and HIS vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs BAR Dream11 team and HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
