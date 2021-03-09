HIS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell are all set to face Barna Royals in Match 108 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HIS vs BAR match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is our HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, HIS vs BAR Dream11 team and HIS vs BAR playing 11. The HIS vs BAR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: HIS vs BAR match preview

Hira Sabadell has had a poor ECS tournament courtesy of which they are second from the bottom on the points table. They have just one win to show from 8 matches and will look to bow out of the tournament on a high by winning their remaining matches. In the last five matches, HIS has just one win and 3 losses, while one match ended with no result.Â

For Barna Royals, this will beÂ their second match out of the three matches that they will be playing on Tuesday. Royals are currently fourth on the points table with 7 points from 7 matches. They have 3 wins and 3 losses in the tournament so far.Â The Royals, in their last five matches, haveÃ‚Â 2 wins and 2 losses, while one match ended in no result. This should be a great contest to watch.

HIS vs BAR live prediction: Squad details for HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

HIS:Â Shanawar Shahzad (c), Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain,Â Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain, Manpreet Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Sharanjit Singh (wk),Â Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Khawar Mehmood and Adnan Abbas.

BAR:Â Nabeel Qaiser (c), Syed Shafaat Ali, TaqqiÂ Ul MazharÂ (wk), Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar,Â Usama ShahzadÂ (wk), Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Waris Irshad, Syed Shahzaib, Muaz Rubbani, Ali Syed, Umar Zaman, Sufyan Anwar, Asad Ullah and Syed Hussain.

HIS vs BAR match prediction: Top picks for HIS vs BAR playing 11

Heera Laal

Ikram Ul Haq

Shafat Ali Syed

Murad Ali

HIS vs BAR Dream11 live: HIS vs BAR Dream11 team

HIS vs BAR live: HIS vs BAR match prediction

As per our HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, BAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs BAR match prediction and HIS vs BAR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs BAR Dream11 team and HIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube