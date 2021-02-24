HIS Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell take on City Lions in Match 65 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs CLI Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs CLI playing 11 and HIS vs CLI Dream11 team. The HIS vs CLI live streaming will take place on FanCode.

HIS vs CLI Dream11 prediction: HIS vs CLI match preview

City Lions are currently placed at the 4th spot on the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 points table and have an opportunity to improve on their place on the points table by winning this match. They have currently won just one match and have a couple of losses to their name and will be looking forward to getting their momentum back on track.

Hira Sabadell is having a poor season so far and are placed at bottom of the ECS Barcelona T10 2021 points table. They are also looking to get a win under their belt and climb up the points table to get their season back on track. It will be an interesting match to watch for the fans who could witness a good contest between bat and ball.

HIS vs CLI Dream11 prediction: Squad details for HIS vs CLI Dream11 team

HIS: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain.

CLI: Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan.

HIS vs CLI live: Top picks for HIS vs CLI Dream11 team

Alumdar Hussain

Heera Laal

Sikandar Raja

Kashif Shafi

HIS vs CLI playing 11: HIS vs CLI Dream11 team

HIS vs CLI live: HIS vs CLI match prediction

As per our prediction, CLI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs CLI match prediction and HIS vs CLI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs CLI playing 11 and HIS vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

