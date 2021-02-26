HIS Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell will face Pakcelona in Match 72 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HIS vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here is our HIS vs PAK Dream11 prediction, HIS vs PAK Dream11 team and HIS vs PAK playing 11. The HIS vs PAK live streaming will take place on FanCode.

HIS vs PAK Dream11 prediction: HIS vs PAK match preview

For Hira Sabadell the chance to qualify for the knockout stage is already done and dusted. They have had a poor campaign and winless as well after 6 matches due to which they are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just 3 Points. In the last five matches, they have 2 losses, while 3 matches were washed out. With just a couple of matches let they would look to end the season on a high.

On the other hand, Pakcelona will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day by winning both matches. They have played 7 matches and have won only 1 match. With a chance to qualify for the knockout stage looking bleak, they will look to put up a strong finish to their season by winning the rest of the matches.

HIS vs PAK live prediction: Squad details for HIS vs PAK Dream11 team

HIS : Heera Lal, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Khawar Mehmood, Mehmood Akhtar, Fida Hussain, Harjot Singh, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain.Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas

PAK : Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal (wk), Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Adeel, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Saleem Haider, Khurram Javeed

HIS vs PAK match prediction: Top picks for HIS vs PAK playing 11

Heera Laal

Ikram Ul Haq

Ishtiaq Nazir

Ali Imran

HIS vs PAK Dream11 live: HIS vs PAK Dream11 team

HIS vs PAK live: HIS vs PAK match prediction

As per our prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs PAK match prediction and HIS vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs PAK Dream11 team and HIS vs PAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

