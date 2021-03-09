HIS Vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hira Sabadell are all set to face Pak I Care in Match 110 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HIS vs PIC live match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is our HIS vs PIC Dream11 prediction, HIS vs PIC Dream11 team and HIS vs PIC playing 11. The HIS vs PIC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

HIS vs PIC Dream11 prediction: HIS vs PIC match preview

This is the second match of the day for Hira Sabadell, who have had a disappointing campaign. Currently they are second from the bottom on the points table. They have just one win to show from 8 matches and will look to win all their matches on Tuesday in order to finish their campaign on a strong note. In the last five matches, HIS has just one win and 3 losses, while one match ended as a no result.

Pak I Care have had an outstanding tournament and will look to continue their fine form. They have already qualified for the knockout stage, after winning eight out of their nine matches, with one of the fixtures being washed out. Currently, Pak I Care are the only team to yet lose a match in the tournament and will look to keep the record intact.

HIS vs PIC live prediction: Squad details for HIS vs PIC Dream11 team

HIS: Shanawar Shahzad (c), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh.

PIC: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal.

HIS vs PIC match prediction: Top picks for HIS vs PIC playing 11

Heera Laal

Ikram Ul Haq

Muhammad Ihsan

Shehroz Ahmed

HIS vs PIC live: HIS vs PIC Dream11 team

HIS vs PIC live: HIS vs PIC match prediction

As per our HIS vs PIC Dream11 prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs PIC match prediction and HIS vs PIC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs PIC Dream11 team and HIS vs PIC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

