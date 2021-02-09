HIS Vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Hira Sabadell (HIS) will face Ripoll Warriors (RIW) in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 9 at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs RIW playing 11 and HIS vs RIW Dream11 team.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: HIS vs RIW Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. Hira Sabadell would enter the game with Bakhtair Khalid being their best batsman and Anwar Ul Haq leading the bowling attack. Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Prince Dhiman, Imran Hussain and Azhar Iqbal expected to shine.

HIS vs RIW live: HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM local time, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: HIS vs RIW Dream11 team, squad list

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Hira Sabadell squad

Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, and Sharanjit Singh.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Ripoll Warriors squad

Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: HIS vs RIW Dream11 team, top picks

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq

Ripoll Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: HIS vs RIW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Shanawar Shahzad

Batsmen: Prince Dhiman, Ghulam Sabar, Bakhtair Khalid, Manan Ayub

All-Rounders: Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Heera Laal

Bowlers: Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Azhar Iqbal

HIS vs RIW live: HIS vs RIW match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Hira Sabadell will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The HIS vs RIW match prediction and HIS vs RIW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs RIW Dream11 team and HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

