HIS Vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Hira Sabadell take on Ripoll Warriors in Match 74 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 26 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction, probable HIS vs RIW playing 11 and HIS vs RIW Dream11 team. The HIS vs RIW live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: HIS vs RIW match preview

Hira Sabadell will be playing for pride and not for a place in the knockout stage following a poor season. They are yet to win a match in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. From 6 matches, HIS lost three matches, while the other three matches were washed out. Before the season comes to an end, Hira Sabadell will want to get a win under their belt.

Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, have been consistent throughout the competition and are placed second on the points table. They have won four matches and lost just twice, while one match was washed out. They are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona and in order to do that, they will look to win this contest versus the winless HIS.

HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Squad details for HIS vs RIW Dream11 team

HIS: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain.

RIW: Aqtadar Khan (c), Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Waqar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh, Ghulam Sabar, Manpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal

HIS vs RIW live: Top picks for HIS vs RIW Dream11 team

Anwar Ul Haq

Ikram Ul Haq

Prince Dhiman

Aamir Shahzad

HIS vs RIW playing 11: HIS vs RIW Dream11 team

HIS vs RIW live: HIS vs RIW match prediction

As per our prediction, RIW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HIS vs RIW match prediction and HIS vs RIW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HIS vs RIW playing 11 and HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

