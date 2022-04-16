'Hit Home How Much Toll It Has Taken': Joe Root Opens Up On Shock Exit As England Captain

England batter Joe Root announced his decision to resign as Test skipper of his country's national team on Friday. Root relinquished the captaincy after a dismal tour of Australia and the Caribbean, where his team suffered humiliating losses in the longest format of the game.

In his statement, Root admitted that leading his country in Tests has taken a toll on him and has had an affect on him outside of the game. Root, on the other hand, stated that he is extremely happy to have captained his country and that it has been a great honour for him.

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right," Root said in his statement.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game," he added.

Joe Root as Test captain

Joe Root holds the record for the most matches won as England's men's Test captain. Root with 27 victories is ahead of Michael Vaughan, who led England to 26 wins during his tenure as captain. He has scored the most number of runs as England's Test captain (5,295 runs) and is behind only South Africa's Graeme Smith, Australia's Allan Border and Ricky Ponting, and India's Virat Kohli on the all-time list.

Root is England's second-highest Test run-scorer only behind Sir Alastair Cook. He has so far scored 9,889 runs in 117 Test matches at an average of 49.19. Root has 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries to his name. Root also has 54 wickets under his belt for England in the red-ball format.

Image: ecb.co.uk