HK All Star 2021 HKI Vs NTT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

The Hong Kong Islanders will take on the New Territories Tigers in the 3rd and final group stage match of the HK All Star 2021 tournament. The match is set to begin at 11:00 AM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground on June 19, 2021. Here are the HKI vs NTT live streaming details, HKI vs NTT live scores and updates, the HKI vs NTT pitch report and our prediction for this match.

Live stream of the All Stars Series Exhibition T20 match between New Territories Tigers and Kowloon Lions.https://t.co/nHUsH5zwMP — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) June 17, 2021

HK All Star 2021: Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers preview

Playing the second game of the day at the HK All Star 2021 tournament, the Hong Kong Islanders will go up against the New Territories Tigers on Saturday, June 19. Having made it to the final of the tournament in the last season, the HK Islanders will hope to go all the way and win the title this time around. With the format of the tournament following a simple best of three approach, the team will have to win both their games to go up into the final on June 20. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off a tough win and also need to win this match in order to go through.

Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers squads

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Akbar Khan, Ashley Caddy, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zakir Hayat, Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Babar Hayat, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara (wk), Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat (wk)

HKI vs NTT live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the HK All Star 2021 on TV, the Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers match will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the HKI vs NTT live stream in India can do so on the Hong Kong Cricket Youtube channel. The Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the HK Cricket social media.

HKI vs NTT pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at theTin Kwong Road Recreational Ground has generally been a bowling friendly one. With a low average first innings score of around 130-140 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 75% cloud cover.

HKI vs NTT prediction

According to our HKI vs NTT prediction, the New Territories Tigers will win this match.

Note: The Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hong Kong Cricket Twitter