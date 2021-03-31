HK All Star 2021 Islanders Vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Hong Kong Islanders are all set to face Kowloon Lions in Match 2 of the HK All Star 2021 ODI series on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon at 6:30 AM IST. Here is our Islanders vs Lions live streaming, Islanders vs Lions prediction, Islanders vs Lions pitch report, how to watch HK All Star live in India and where to catch the Islanders vs Lions live scores.

HK All Star 2021: Islanders vs Lions live streaming info and preview

This match also promises t to be a high scoring encounter after how the first match panned out between both these sides. In the opening match, Hong Kong Islanders put up 399 runs on board for the loss of 8 wickets. The innings was constructed by skipper Jamie Atkinson who top-scored for the side with 152 runs. He was equally supported by Waqas Barkat who scored a quickfire 55 runs off 24 balls. For Kowloon Lions Ashley Caddy picked up 3 wickets but conceded 127 runs.

Chasing 400 runs to win, Kowloon Lions stuttered early on losing quick wickets, but their fightback was led by opener Nizakat Khan who top-scored for the side with 158 runs. He was supported by Babar Hayat 70 runs and a quickfire knock from skipper Aizaz Khan 57 runs from 27 balls, however, it was not enough to take the team past the finish line. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong Islanders with 3 wickets.

Islanders vs Lions live streaming: Weather report

There will be no rain interruption during the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The humidity forecast being at 56% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Islanders vs Lions pitch report

Coming to the Islanders vs Lions pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard as per our LON vs RCP prediction.

HK All Star live: Islanders vs Lions live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch HK All Star live in India can log on to the Cricket Hong Kong official Youtube channel. For Islanders vs Lions live scores, fans can visit Cricket Hong Kong Twitter page.

Image: Cricket Hong Kong / Youtube