HK All Star T20 Islanders Vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

The HK All Star T20 Series 2021 is all set to continue with Match No. 2 on Friday, March 26 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The upcoming match will see the Hong Kong Islanders taking on the Kowloon Lions. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 11:00 AM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Islanders vs Lions live streaming details, how to watch Islanders vs Lions live in India and where to catch the Islanders vs Lions live scores.

HK All Star T20 2021 live updates

HK All Star T20 Series 2021 tournament preview

The HK All Star T20 Series 2021 features three teams, namely the Kowloon Lions, the New Territories Tigers, and the Hong Kong Islanders. The tournament will run across two days, with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 27. All matches will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon.

HK All Star T20 2021 live: Islanders vs Lions live streaming details

There will be no live telecast of the Islanders vs Lions match in India. However, fans can catch the Islanders vs Lions live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Islanders vs Lions live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Cricket Hong Kong's official Twitter handle.

HK All Star T20 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Islanders vs Lions

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

HK All Star T20 2021 live: Islanders vs Lions pitch report

The pitch at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground is known to be conducive for batsmen. The average first innings score at the venue has been 161 runs.

Islanders vs Lions squads

Islanders vs Lions: Hong Kong Islanders squad

Jamie Atkinson (c), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla and Mohsin Khan.

Islanders vs Lions: Kowloon Lions squad

Aizaz Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu and Charlie Wallis.

HK All Star T20 2021 live: Islanders vs Lions prediction

As per our Islanders vs Lions prediction, the Kowloon Lions are favourites to win the match.

Image source: ICC Twitter