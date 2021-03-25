HK All Star T20 Islanders Vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Quick links:
The HK All Star T20 Series 2021 is all set to continue with Match No. 2 on Friday, March 26 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The upcoming match will see the Hong Kong Islanders taking on the Kowloon Lions. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 11:00 AM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Islanders vs Lions live streaming details, how to watch Islanders vs Lions live in India and where to catch the Islanders vs Lions live scores.
In the lead up to the CHK #EPICGroup #AllStars Series, we decided pit our players against each other in a variety of other challenges.March 25, 2021
In this challenge, or players taste a variety of food - blindfolded!https://t.co/DhXRUjKxm2#CurryLeafHK #HKCricket @CityScopeHK @Myprotein
The HK All Star T20 Series 2021 features three teams, namely the Kowloon Lions, the New Territories Tigers, and the Hong Kong Islanders. The tournament will run across two days, with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 27. All matches will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon.
There will be no live telecast of the Islanders vs Lions match in India. However, fans can catch the Islanders vs Lions live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Islanders vs Lions live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Cricket Hong Kong's official Twitter handle.
As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.
The pitch at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground is known to be conducive for batsmen. The average first innings score at the venue has been 161 runs.
As per our Islanders vs Lions prediction, the Kowloon Lions are favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.