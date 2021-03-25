HK All Star T20 Lions Vs Tigers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Kowloon Lions will square off with New Territories Tigers in the opening match of the HK All Star T20 Series 2021 on Friday, March 26 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon. The Lions vs Tigers live streaming will commence at 7:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the tournament opener, here's a look at the Lions vs Tigers squads, Lions vs Tigers live streaming details, how to watch Lions vs Tigers live in India and the Lions vs Tigers pitch report and weather report for the contest.

HK All Star T20 2021 live: Preview

The top 36 cricketers of Hong Kong will feature in the competition where they are divided into three teams (12 players each). The three teams Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers and Hong Kong Islanders which will be led by Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah and Jamie Atkinson will play each other twice and the top two sides will progress to the final that will be played on March 27. The short nature of the competition means that there is no room for error and the teams will have to be clinical to progress to the final.

Lions vs Tigers prediction: Squads

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali (Wicket-keeper), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Adit Gorawara (Wicket-keeper), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal.

Lions vs Tigers pitch report and weather report

The pitch here has favoured the batsmen with high-scores being posted at the ground. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the wicket, bowlers will get a considerable amount of purchase in the second innings. The average first innings score in the last two T20 games splayed here is 161, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first. The chasing team has won and lost one game each at the venue.

As far as the pitch report for the contest is concerned, the climate during the game will be mostly sunny. According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the evening. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game whereas humidity is expected to be 61%. Our Lions vs Tigers prediction is that Lions will win the game.

HK All Star T20 2021: Lions vs Tigers live scores and live streaming details

There will be no live telecast of the Lions vs Tigers match in India. However, fans can catch Lions vs Tigers live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Lions vs Tigers live scores and updates, fans can keep a tab on Cricket Hong Kong's official Twitter handle.

