HK All Star T20 Tigers Vs Islanders Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

New Territories Tigers (NTT) will go up against Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) in the third match of the HK All Star T20 League. The match will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. The NTT vs HKI live streaming is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 26 at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 AM IST, March 27). Here is our Tigers vs Islanders prediction, information on how to watch Tigers vs Islanders live in India and where to catch Tigers vs Islanders live scores.

Tigers vs Islanders Dream11 prediction: Tigers vs Islanders Dream11 preview

New Territories Tigers and Hong Kong Islanders failed to win their opening games as they were both bested by Kowloon Lions. Both the teams will enter the upcoming match, looking to get back in the winning column and move up on the points table. Despite the recent upset, Tigers and Islanders boast an impressive line-up, capable of turning the tides.

Tigers vs Islanders live streaming: Tigers vs Islanders prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the NTT vs HKI squads, our NTT vs HKI prediction is that New Territories Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

Tigers vs Islanders live streaming: How to watch Tigers vs Islanders live scores?

There will be no live telecast of the Tigers vs Islanders match in India. However, fans can catch the Tigers vs Islanders live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Tigers vs Islanders live scores and updates, one can also keep a tab on Cricket Hong Kong's official Twitter handle.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM local time, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

HK All Star T20 2021 live in India: Tigers vs Islanders pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 15 km/h. The pitch at the Mission Road Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

HK All Star T20 2021 live in India: Tigers vs Islanders squads

Tigers vs Islanders live scores: New Territories Tigers squad

Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Wajid Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Adit Gorawara, Sheryar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Zakir Hayat, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Bilal Akhtar

Tigers vs Islanders live scores: Hong Kong Islanders squad

Jamie Atkinson, Ehsan Khan, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Muhammad Umar, Akbar Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ninad Shah

