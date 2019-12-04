HK Vs JER Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fourth Group B match of ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-21 will be played between Jersey and Hong Kong. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat. Their List A game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, December 5 and will start at 11:30 AM IST.

A fine century from Italy's Nikolai Smith helped them to victory over Kenya in their opening CWC Challenge League Group B fixture.



Kinchit Shah also scored a century for Hong Kong in their win over Bermuda 🔥 #RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/pO6DJfBNdh — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

HK vs JER Match preview

The Group B stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-21 started with a game between Uganda and Jersey on December 2. The ongoing league is a two-and-a-half-year tournament which involves 12 teams across two groups (Group A and Group B). Around 90 matches are scheduled till 2021 and the top team in each group will secure a spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-offs in 2022. The top two teams from the play-offs will keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

HK vs JER Squad details

HK Squad - Aizaz Khan (c), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Adit Gorawara, Aftab Hussain, Raunaq Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif

JER Squad - Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Nathaniel Watkins

HK vs JER Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Jake Dunford

All-rounders – Aizaz Khan (C), Nizakat Khan (VC), Kinchit Shah

Batsmen – Waqas Barkat, Ahsan Abbasi, Scott McKechnie, Corey Bisson

Bowlers – Ehsan Khan, Charles Perchard, Ben Stevens

Hong Kong start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

