HK Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming Group B match of the CWC Challenge League, Hong Kong is set to face Kenya. The match is going to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The toss of the match is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM IST, while the match itself will start at 11:00 AM IST on Sunday, December 12, 2019.

HK Vs KEN Match preview

The Group B stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-21 started with a game between Uganda and Jersey on December 2, 2019. The ongoing league is a two-and-a-half-year tournament which involves 12 teams across two groups (Group A and Group B). Around 90 matches are scheduled till 2021 and the top team in each group will secure a spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-offs in 2022. The top two teams from the play-offs will keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

HK Vs KEN squads

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (c), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Adit Gorawara, Aftab Hussain, Raunaq Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngolche, Naman Patel, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch

HK Vs KEN Dream11 top picks

Hong Kong: Naman Patel, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Ahsan Abbasi, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Naman Patel, Lucas Oluoch

HK Vs KEN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Irfan Karim

All-rounders – Collins Obuya, Naman Patel, Aizaz Khan (C)

Batsmen – Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Waqas Barkat, Ahsan Abbasi

Bowlers – Lucas Oluoch, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan (VC)

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

