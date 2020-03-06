HK Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC Eastern Region T20 Match Info

Hong Kong will face Malaysia in the 10th match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 2020. The HK vs MAL live match will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Friday, March 6 at 12:00 PM IST. Ahmad Faziz will captain Malaysia and Aizaz Khan will lead Hong Kong in the HK vs MAL live match. Here are the HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction, HK vs MAL Dream11 team, HK vs MAL match prediction, HK vs MAL playing 11 and all other details.

HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HK vs MAL Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Hong Kong:

Aizaz Khan (captain), Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Jamie Atkinson, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Hamed Khan, Nasrulla Rana, and Mohsin Khan.

HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Malaysia:

Ahmad Faiz (captain), Virandeep Singh (wicketkeeper), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Mohamed Arief, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan, and Nazril Rahman.

HK vs MAL Dream11 team: HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction

Here is the HK vs MAL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Jamie Atkinson, Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Haroon Arshad, Nizakat Khan, Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz

All-Rounders: KH Durrani (captain), Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Aftab Hussain (vice-captain), Ehsan Khan, Syazrul Idrus

Please keep in mind that the HK vs MAL Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The HK vs MAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

HK vs MAL Dream11 team: HK vs MAL Match Prediction

Hong Kong are currently second in the points table with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Singapore and their opponents won by 16 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Jamie Atkinson and Scott McKechnie. Their best bowlers in the game were Ehsan Khan and Aftab Hussain. Malaysia are currently third in the points table with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Singapore and their opponents won by 128 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ahmad Faiz and Syed Aziz. Their best bowlers in the game were Syazrul Idrus and Fitri Sham.

The HK vs MAL live match can be expected to be won by Hong Kong, according to our HK vs MAL match prediction.

HK vs MAL live

The Hong Kong vs.Singapore match live streaming can be watched on the ACC's YouTube page (here).

