HK Vs MAL Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Hong Kong will face Malaysia in Match 10 of the ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 on Friday, March 6 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The HK vs MAL live match will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming HK vs MAL live match. These include the HK vs MAL live streaming, HK vs MAL live score, HK vs MAL live telecast in India and other HK vs MAL live match updates.

HK vs MAL live streaming details: HK vs MAL live score and HK vs MAL live telecast in India

The HK vs MAL live streaming can be watched on the ACC's YouTube page (here). The ACC's official website can be used for following HK vs MAL live score. There is no HK vs MAL live telecast in India on television.

HK vs MAL live streaming: HK vs MAL live match - Pitch and Weather report

The pitch, till now, has seemed to support the bowlers well and the teams defending have been able to successfully win games. According to AccuWeather, Bangkok will see a high temperature of 33-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 26-degree Celcius. There is a good chance of rain during the HK vs MAL live match.

HK vs MAL live match: Hong Kong vs Malaysia preview for the HK vs MAL live score

Hong Kong are currently second in the points table with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Singapore and their opponents won by 16 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Jamie Atkinson and Scott McKechnie. Their best bowlers in the game were Ehsan Khan and Aftab Hussain.

Malaysia are currently third in the points table with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Singapore and their opponents won by 128 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ahmad Faiz and Syed Aziz. Their best bowlers in the game were Syazrul Idrus and Fitri Sham. The HK vs MAL live match can be expected to be won by Hong Kong. The HK vs MAL live score would range between 140-155, according to our HK vs MAL live score prediction.

