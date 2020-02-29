HK Vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of ACC Eastern Region T20 2020, Nepal will go up against Hong Kong. The match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, March 1, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 8:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local, 2:30 AM GMT).

Nepal are currently at the second spot of the Group B points table. They have a win-loss record of 0-1. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be playing their first match on Sunday. Currently, they are placed at the fourth spot on the points table.

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: game schedule

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local, 2:30 AM GMT)

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Squads

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Hong Kong Squad

Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan (c), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Khan, Mohsin Khan, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Hamed Khan, Aftab Hussain, Mohammad Ghazanfar

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Nepal Squad

Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari(w), Gyanendra Malla(c), Aarif Sheikh, Bhuvan Karki, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Pawan Sarraf, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top picks

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari

HK vs NEP Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Gyanendra Malla(C), Nizakat Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders: Aizaz Khan(VC), Paras Khadka

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Ehsan Khan, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Nepal start as favourites to win.

HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

