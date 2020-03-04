HK Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Hong Kong will face Singapore in Match 8 of the ACC Eastern Region T20 2020. The HK vs SIN live match will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Wednesday, March 4 at 12:00 PM IST. Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong and Amjad Mahboob will lead Singapore in the HK vs SIN live match. Here are the HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction, HK vs SIN Dream11 team, HK vs SIN match prediction, HK vs SIN playing 11 and all HK vs SIN live match details.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia says ICC refuses reserve day for T20 semis

HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: HK vs SIN Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Hong Kong -

Aizaz Khan (captain), Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Jamie Atkinson, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Aftab Hussain, Waqas Barkat, Mohsin Khan, Nasrulla Rana, and Hamed Khan.

HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Singapore -

Amjad Mahboob (captain), Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Anantha Krishna, Rezza Gaznavi, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aritra Dutta, Karthikeyan Subramanian, Vinoth Baskaran, and Abdul Bhadelia.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

HK vs SIN Dream11 team: HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction

Here is the HK vs SIN Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Haroon Arshad, Sidhant Singh, Nizakat Khan

All-Rounders: Tim David (captain), Janak Prakash, Kinchit Shah (vice-captain), Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Anantha Krishna, Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan

Please keep in mind that the HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The HK vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: HK vs SIN match prediction

As per our HK vs SIN match prediction, Hong Kong's last match was against Thailand and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Nizakat Khan and Kinchit Shah. Their best bowlers were Ehsan Khan and Kinchit Shah. Singapore's last match was against Malaysia and they won by 128 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Tim David and Sidhant Singh. Their best bowlers in the game were Amjad Mahboob and Anantha Krishna.

The HK vs SIN live match can be expected to be won by Singapore, according to our HK vs SIN match prediction.

HK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: HK vs SIN live match details

The Hong Kong vs. Singapore match live-streaming can be watched on the ACC's YouTube page (here) after forming the HK vs SIN Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock