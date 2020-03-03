HK Vs SIN Live Score, Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hong Kong take on Singapore in the eighth match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 clash on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the HK vs SIN live streaming details and the HK vs SIN live score details.

Also Read: PSL 2020 QUE Vs LAH Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report And Other Match Details

HK vs SIN live score: HK vs SIN live streaming: Preview

Kinchit Shah (Hong Kong) and Timothy David (Singapore) with their man of the match trophies on Day 3 of the #ERT20 tournament! #ERT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/R7bk1fVr5i — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 3, 2020

Hong Kong are unbeaten in the ACC Eastern Region T20 so far and have won both their matches. In their last game against Thailand, Hong Kong raced to victory. They won the match by eight wickets with more than 12 overs in hand. Similarly, Singapore are also unbeaten in the tournament. They have won both their matches so far. Singapore defeated Malaysia by a mammoth 128-run margin in their last game and would try to keep their winning momentum going.

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

HK vs SIN live score: HK vs SIN live streaming: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather for the HK vs SIN live match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 36-degrees celsius. There won’t be much wind and there is a high probability that the pitch won’t change during the course of the HK vs SIN live match.

HK vs SIN live score: HK vs SIN live streaming: Pitch report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok hosted the match between Thailand and Hong Kong. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman slightly and a 150+ is definitely on the cards. The track might slow down with a game being played earlier than the HK vs SIN live match. However, with no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course and the toss is likely to not have much of an impact.

Also Read: Shafali Verma Poses After Superb Batting Vs SL, Netizens Cheer For India Star

HK vs SIN live score: HK vs SIN live streaming: Squads

HK vs SIN live score: Hong Kong Squad

Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Hamed Khan, Waqas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Mohsin Khan, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Aftab Hussain.

HK vs SIN live score: Singapore Squad

Virandeep Singh (w), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Aminuddin Ramly, Nazril Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief.

HK vs SIN live score: HK vs SIN live streaming details

There is no official broadcast for HK vs SIN live match. However, FanCode will provide HK vs SIN live streaming on their website and app. The HK vs SIN live score can also be seen on ACC's official website and social media pages. The HK vs SIN live match can also be seen on the same site.

Also Read: KL Rahul Irked After Being Denied DRS Decision On Dismissal In Ranji Trophy; Watch Video