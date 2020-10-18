HKCC Vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Hong Kong Cricket Club will square off against Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the first match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20. The HKCC vs DLSW match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST on October 18 from the Hong Kong Cricket Club. Here is our HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction, HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 team and HKCC vs DLSW top picks.

The CHK #PLT20 and the #WPL both kick off this Sunday - read our preview article to learn everything there is to know about Hong Kong's highest level of club cricket!https://t.co/0SA7xiMcZx#HKCricket — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 16, 2020

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The first match of the Hong Kong T20 Premier League will mark the return of cricket to the country for the first time since March. After the 2019-2020 season of the league had to be scrapped after just two games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be looking forward to getting back on the field. The league will pit five of HongKong's top cricket clubs against each other and unlike previous years, will feature a Grand Finale day. The tournament is expected to end on November 22.

One of the two games played last year was between HKCC and DLSW. DLSW won the game by 82 runs after bowling out HKCC in the second innings. In the 2018-2019 season, the two teams faced off, with HKCC coming out on top after a thrilling Super Over win. Both teams will hope to set up a good start to their season in tomorrow's game.

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Hong Kong Cricket Club predicted starting XI

Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Luke Jones, Haroon Arshad, Ryan Buckley, Adit Gorawara, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Elliot Andrews

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club predicted starting XI

Waqas Khan, Ikram Hussain, Ibraheem Ishaq, Ehsan Ayaz, Ehsan Khan, Mehran Zeb, Asad Nawaz Khan, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Ghazanfar

HKCC vs DLSW Key Players

Hong Kong Cricket Club - Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Adil Mehmood

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club - Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mehran Zeb

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ikram Hussain

Batsmen: Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ryan Buckley

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Mehran Zeb, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah (C)

Bowlers: Aftab Hussain (VC), Tanveer Ahmed, Adil Mehmood

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction

According to our HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club will win the match.

Note: The HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 prediction and HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 team and HKCC vs DLSW match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

