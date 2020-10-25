HKCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Hong Kong Cricket Club will square off against Kowloon Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly confirms plans to begin domestic cricket season on January 1, 2021
Venue: Wong Nai, Hong Kong
Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
Time: 11.30 AM IST
After a thrilling opening weekend the action continues, with two great games lined up in the #PLT20 tournament! Read on to learn more about the upcoming matches:https://t.co/NHkvtIV0V2#HKCricket #AssociateCricket #GrowTheGame— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 23, 2020
The third match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament will be played between Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club. The two sides faced off once in the previous season. Batting first, Kowloon Cricket Club scored 200 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Hong Kong Cricket Club barely managed to score 157 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs in response.
Also Read | Plunket Shield: Ben Lister becomes first-ever COVID-19 substitute in any form of cricket
Hong Kong Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson, Max Cotter, Nizakat Khan, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Buckley, Alex Nash, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla, Eliott Andrews
Kowloon Cricket Club: Adit Gorawara, Rory Caines, Simandeep Singh, Muhammad Khan, Chris Carter, Viren Prasad, Jayden Botfield, Waqas Barkat, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Lucas del-Bianco, Parth Bhagwat, Jay Davidson, Sunny Bhimsaria, Devang Bulsara, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Daniel Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi
Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson
Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Ryan Buckley, Simandeep Singh, Chris Carter
All-rounders: Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad
Bowlers: Adil Mehmood, Martin Versfeld, Ateeq Iqbal, Jay Davidson
Also Read | Zimbabwe's Indian cricket coach withdrawn from Pakistan tour
Hong Kong Cricket Club: Nizakat Khan (c), Adil Mehmood,
Kowloon Cricket Club: Simandeep Singh, Ateeq Iqbal (vc)
Kowloon Cricket Club start off as the favourites to win the game.
Also Read | BCCI miffed with Cricket Australia for delays in scheduling winter tour?
