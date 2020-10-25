HKCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Hong Kong Cricket Club will square off against Kowloon Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

HKCC vs KCC live: HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Wong Nai, Hong Kong

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

HKCC vs KCC live: HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

After a thrilling opening weekend the action continues, with two great games lined up in the #PLT20 tournament! Read on to learn more about the upcoming matches:https://t.co/NHkvtIV0V2#HKCricket #AssociateCricket #GrowTheGame — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 23, 2020

The third match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament will be played between Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club. The two sides faced off once in the previous season. Batting first, Kowloon Cricket Club scored 200 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Hong Kong Cricket Club barely managed to score 157 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs in response.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 team news

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson, Max Cotter, Nizakat Khan, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Buckley, Alex Nash, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla, Eliott Andrews

Kowloon Cricket Club: Adit Gorawara, Rory Caines, Simandeep Singh, Muhammad Khan, Chris Carter, Viren Prasad, Jayden Botfield, Waqas Barkat, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Lucas del-Bianco, Parth Bhagwat, Jay Davidson, Sunny Bhimsaria, Devang Bulsara, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Daniel Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi

HKCC vs KCC playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson

Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Ryan Buckley, Simandeep Singh, Chris Carter

All-rounders: Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad

Bowlers: Adil Mehmood, Martin Versfeld, Ateeq Iqbal, Jay Davidson

HKCC vs KCC match prediction and top picks

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Nizakat Khan (c), Adil Mehmood,

Kowloon Cricket Club: Simandeep Singh, Ateeq Iqbal (vc)

HKCC vs KCC match prediction

Kowloon Cricket Club start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HKCC vs KCC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Hong Kong cricket website

