HKI Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series Preview

Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) and Kowloon Lions (KOL) will lock horns in the second match of the Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series on Friday, March 26, at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong. The match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at our HKI vs KOL match prediction, top picks for HKI vs KOL playing 11 and the HKI vs KOL Dream11 team.

HKI vs KOL live: HKI vs KOL match prediction and preview

Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers, and Hong Kong Islanders are the three teams that will battle it out for the championship in the Hong Kong All Stars T20 series. A total of 36 players will feature in the league, and they have been divided into the aforementioned three teams. Kowloon Lions will play their second game of the day as they take on the Hong Kong Islanders on Friday.

Both sides will look to go all guns blazing as they look to book final berth. Each team will square off against the other two teams once, and the top two teams will play the final of the competition on Saturday, March 27. Several notable cricketers from Hong Kong will take part in the contest, and the clash is bound to entertain the fans.

HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for HKI vs KOL Dream11 team

HKI: Jamie Atkinson, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

KOL: Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HKI vs KOL playing 11

A Khan

N Khan

E Khan

H Arshad

HKI vs KOL match prediction: HKI vs KOL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: J Atkinson

Batsmen: H Khan, N Shah, N Khan, W Khan

All-rounders: A Khan (C), E Khan (VC), H Arshad

Bowlers: A Trivedi, D Pascoe, D Rao

HKI vs KOL live: HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction

As per our HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction, Kowloon Lions will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction, top picks, and HKI vs KOL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HKI vs KOL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

