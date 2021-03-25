HKI Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series Preview

Quick links:
Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) and Kowloon Lions (KOL) will lock horns in the second match of the Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series on Friday, March 26, at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong. The match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at our HKI vs KOL match prediction, top picks for HKI vs KOL playing 11 and the HKI vs KOL Dream11 team.
In the lead up to the CHK #EPICGroup #AllStars Series, we decided pit our players against each other in a variety of other challenges.March 25, 2021
In this challenge, or players taste a variety of food - blindfolded!https://t.co/DhXRUjKxm2#CurryLeafHK #HKCricket @CityScopeHK @Myprotein
Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers, and Hong Kong Islanders are the three teams that will battle it out for the championship in the Hong Kong All Stars T20 series. A total of 36 players will feature in the league, and they have been divided into the aforementioned three teams. Kowloon Lions will play their second game of the day as they take on the Hong Kong Islanders on Friday.
Both sides will look to go all guns blazing as they look to book final berth. Each team will square off against the other two teams once, and the top two teams will play the final of the competition on Saturday, March 27. Several notable cricketers from Hong Kong will take part in the contest, and the clash is bound to entertain the fans.
HKI: Jamie Atkinson, Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.
KOL: Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.
Wicketkeepers: J Atkinson
Batsmen: H Khan, N Shah, N Khan, W Khan
All-rounders: A Khan (C), E Khan (VC), H Arshad
Bowlers: A Trivedi, D Pascoe, D Rao
As per our HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction, Kowloon Lions will be the favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.