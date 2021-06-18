HKI Vs NTT Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Hong Kong All-Star T20 Match Preview

Hong Kong Islanders and New Territories Tigers are set to face each other in the Hong Kong All-Star T20 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground - Turf, Mong Kok. The match starts at 11:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 19. Here is our HKI vs NTT Dream11 prediction, HKI vs NTT Dream11 team and HKI vs NTT scorecard.

HKI vs NTT match preview

This is the second match of the day for Hong Kong Islanders who face Kowloon Lions in the first match. The team will be hoping to win both the matches by playing some excellent cricket. New Territories Tigers, on the other hand, have already played one match against Kowloon Cricket Club. They won the match by 9 runs and will be hoping to make it two wins out of two. In the last match first New Territories Tigers batted first and were bundled out for 135 runs in 20 overs. For Tigers, Shahid Wasif and Zakir Hayat top scored with 30 runs and 40 runs respectively.

Tigers bowlers bowled really well and managed to stop Islanders at 126/9 in 20 overs. For Kowloon Lions, Aizaz Khan and Jayden Botfield only managed to put up some fight, scoring 49 runs and 36 runs respectively. For Tigers, Hassan Mohammad Khan and Ghazanfar Mohammad picked up 2 wickets apiece. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams eye for a win.

HKI vs NTT weather report

The condition will be cloudy with no chance of rain during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the HKI vs NTT prediction a tough one.

HKI vs NTT key players

Ahead of the HKI vs NTT match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Hong Kong Islanders will want Jamie Atkinson and Ehsan Khan to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. New Territories Tigers, on the other hand, would want Zakir Hayat along with Hassan Mohammad Khan to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

HKI vs NTT Dream11 team

HKI vs NTT Dream11 prediction

As per our HKI vs NTT Dream11 prediction, NTT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HKI vs NTT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HKI vs NTT Dream11 team and HKI vs NTT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hong Kong Cricket / YouTube