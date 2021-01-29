HL Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Match Preview

Highveld Lions (HL) will square off with Cape Cobras (CC) in the Pool B match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Friday, January 19 at the Senwes Park Potchefstroom. The HL vs CC live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our HL vs CC Dream11 prediction, HL vs CC Dream11 team and HL vs CC Dream11 top picks.

HL vs CC match preview

The Lions have had a sensational start to their tournament, having won all three matches they have played. They are currently sitting at the top of Pool B with 14 points to their name. On the contrary, the Cobras have had a dismal campaign so far as they have played two and lost both and are yet to get off the mark on the points table.

The last time these two teams met, it was the Lions who emerged victorious by six wickets. The Lions are certainly the favourites going into the game. Both sides are filled with some talented players which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

HL vs CC squads

Highveld Lions: Aaron Phangiso (Captain), Nicky van den Bergh (Wicket-keeper), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Sisanda Magala, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo, Mitchell van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Joshua Richards, Bjorn Fortuin.

Cape Cobras: Zubayr Hamza (Captain), Jean du Plessis (Wicket-keeepr), Kyle Verreynne, Pieter Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Jonathan Bird, Onke Nyaku, Benjamin Ward, Calvin Savage, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Ziyaad Abrahams, Imran Manack, Tshepo Moreki, Christiaan Jonker, Ismaeel Gafieldien, Janneman Malan.

Top picks for HL vs CC playing 11

Ryan Rickelton

Dominic Hendricks

Zubayr Hamza

Janneman Malan

HL vs CC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks (Captain), Dominic Hendricks, Janneman Malan (Vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Aviwe Mgijima, Delano Potgieter, Onke Nyaku

Bowlers: Nandre Burger, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Manack

HL vs CC match prediction

According to our HL vs CC match prediction, Highveld Lions will win this match.

Note: The HL vs CC Dream11 prediction and HL vs CC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HL vs CC Dream11 team and HL vs CC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: CAPE COBRAS TWITTER

