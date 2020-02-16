HL Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Imperial Lions will square off against Cape Cobras in the 12th Match of Momentum One Day Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 16. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the competition in which Lions emerged victorious by 49 runs.

HL vs CC preview

Imperial Lions come into the match having lost their previous game against Warriors, which they won by 6 wickets. Delano Potgieter starred for them with the bat as he scored 62 runs with the bat. Wihan Lubbe, who scored a half-century while batting, was also the most economical bowler for his side, returning with figures of 1/35. The Lions will look to win this fixture and move to the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Cape Cobras were trashed by Titans in their previous match losing by a comprehensive margin of 95-run win. CC skipper Zubayr Hamza top-scored for his side with 93 runs. In the bowling department, Mihlali Mpongwana was the most economical bowler with figures of 1/24 in 5 overs. The Cape Cobras will look to win this fixture and move ahead in the points table. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

HL vs CC Dream11 Squads

Imperial Lions Squad

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso (C), Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Stephen Cook, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Joshua Richards, Delano Potgieter

Cape Cobras Squad

Jean-Paul Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (C), Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Janneman Malan, Isaac Dikgale, Thando Ntini, Nandre Burger, David Bedingham, Hanno Kotze, Mihlali Mpongwana

HL vs CC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (Captain)

Batsmen: Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Eldred Hawken, Thando Ntini, Aaron Phangiso

All-Rounders: Jason Smith, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius

HL vs CC Dream11 Prediction

Lions start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that HL vs CC Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.