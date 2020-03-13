HL Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

Lions will face Dolphins in the 28th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The HL vs DOL live match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM IST. Aaron Phangiso will captain Lions and Prenelan Subrayen will lead the Dolphins in the HL vs DOL live match. Here is the HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction, HL vs DOL Dream11 team, HL vs DOL match prediction and other HL vs DOL live match details.

HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Squads likely to form the HL vs DOL playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the HL vs DOL playing 11 and HL vs DOL Dream11 team will be formed -

HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Lions -

Aaron Phangiso (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Migael Pretorius, Ayavuya Myoli, Stephen Cook, Nono Pongolo, Joshua Richards, and Eldred Hawken.

HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Dolphins -

Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Grant Roelofsen (wicketkeeper), Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Keith Dudgeon, Okuhle Cele, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Daryn Dupavillon, Lwandiswa Zuma, and Kerwin Mungroo.

HL vs DOL Dream11 team: HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction

Here is the HL vs DOL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Grant Roelofsen (captain), Ryan Rickelton

Batsmen: Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck (vice-captain), Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Okuhle Cele

Please keep in mind that the HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The HL vs DOL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

HL vs DOL Dream11 prediction: HL vs DOL match prediction

As per our HL vs DOL match prediction, the Lions are currently second in the points table with five wins out of nine games. Their last completed game was against the Titans and their opponents won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Dominic Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton. Their best bowlers in the game were Wihan Lubbe and Bjorn Fortuin. The Dolphins are currently first in the points table with seven wins out of nine games. Their last game was against the Warriors and their opponents won by six runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Cody Chetty and Grant Roelofsen. Their best bowlers were Robbie Frylinck and Prenelan Subrayen.

The HL vs DOL live match can be expected to be won by the Dolphins, according to our HL vs DOL match prediction.

HL vs DOL live after forming your HL vs DOL Dream11 team

In South Africa, the HL vs DOL live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the HL vs DOL live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no HL vs DOL live streaming available.

