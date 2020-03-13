HL Vs DOL Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Lions will face Dolphins in Match 28 of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20 on Friday, March 13 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The HL vs DOL live match will begin at 5:00 PM IST for the HL vs DOL live telecast in India. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming HL vs DOL live match. This includes the HL vs DOL live score, HL vs DOL live streaming, HL vs DOL live telecast in India and other Lions vs Dolphins Momentum One Day Cup match details.

ALSO READ | Jemimah Rodrigues the complete cricketer; has better cover drive than Kohli: Jonty Rhodes

HL vs DOL live streaming details: Where to watch HL vs DOL live match in India?

In South Africa, the HL vs DOL live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the HL vs DOL live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website. There is no HL vs DOL live streaming available in India.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer targets playing Test cricket after excelling at No.4 in ODIs for Team India

HL vs DOL live streaming: HL vs DOL live match - Pitch and Weather report

Out of the 16 ODIs played at played Senwes Park, nine have been won by the team batting second. The average score at the ground while batting first is 251 and the highest score at the ground has been 418/5. According to AccuWeather, Potchefstroom will see a high temperature of 23 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 15 degrees Celcius. There is a heavy chance of rain during the HL vs DOL live match, interrupting the HL vs DOL live streaming.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for Indian Women Cricket team, says 'Can't wait for 8th of March'

HL vs DOL live match: HL vs DOL live score and preview

As per our HL vs DOL live match preview, the Lions are currently second in the points table with five wins out of nine games. Their last completed game was against the Titans and their opponents won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Dominic Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton. Their best bowlers in the game were Wihan Lubbe and Bjorn Fortuin.

The Dolphins are currently first in the points table with seven wins out of nine games. Their last game was against the Warriors and their opponents won by six runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Cody Chetty and Grant Roelofsen. Their best bowlers were Robbie Frylinck and Prenelan Subrayen.

The HL vs DOL live match can be expected to be won by the Dolphins and the HL vs DOL live score can be expected to be in the range between 250-270.

ALSO READ | Mithali Raj inspires India Women by playing cricket in saree ahead of T20 WC final: Watch