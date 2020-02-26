HL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

The 17th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Highveld Lions and Knights. The HL vs KTS live match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for February 26 and the HL vs KTS live match will start at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our HL vs KTS Dream11 team, the HL vs KTS match prediction and HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best HL vs KTS live match results.

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: HL vs KTS playing 11 likely from squads

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: HL vs KTS playing 11 - Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Craig Alexander, Dominic Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Richards

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: HL vs KTS playing 11 - Knights

Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu (C and WK), Obus Pienaar, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Grant Mokoena, Gerald Coetzee, Zakhele Qwabe.

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: HL vs KTS Dream11 Team

Here is the HL vs KTS Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Ryan Rickelton

All-rounder – Wihan Lubbe, Jacques Snyman, Obus Pienaar

Batsmen – Raynard van Tonder, Wandile Makwetu (C), Dominic Hendricks, Andries Gouss

Bowlers – Aaron Phangiso (VC), Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli

HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction

Highveld Lions start off as favourites to win the game as per our HL vs KTS match prediction

Please note that the above HL vs KTS Dream11 Prediction are made according to our own analysis. The HL vs KTS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

