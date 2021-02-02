HL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Semi-Final 2 Preview

The Highveld Lions will take on the Knights in the 2nd semi-final match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The HL vs KTS match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The HL vs KTS live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, February 2. Here, we take a look at HL vs KTS live scores, HL vs KTS match prediction and HL vs KTS playing 11.

HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction: HL vs KTS live match preview

Highveld Lions will be looking to carry on their league stage form in the all-important semi-final clash versus the Knights. The Lions topped Group B after winning an impressive 3 out of the 4 matches which helped them to qualify easily qualify for the knockout stages. With the batsmen and bowlers both in red hot form, Lions will not settle for less than a spot in the final.

Knights finished second in Group A without any win as 3 of their league stage matches were abandoned due to rain games while they lost 1 match. Having got enough time to rest, the Knights will be well prepared to face the Lions in the semi-final showdown. They will come to this match with nothing to lose and by taking advantage of that, they will vie for a place in the final.

HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Probable HL vs KTS playing 11

HL: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (c), Eldred Hawken.

KTS: Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza.

HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HL vs KTS Dream11 team

Ryan Rickelton

Dominic Hendricks

Andries Gous

Bjorn Fortuin

HL vs KTS match prediction: HL vs KTS Dream11 team

HL vs KTS live: HL vs KTS match prediction

As per our HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction, HL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction, top picks and HL vs KTS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HL vs KTS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Lions Cricket / Instagram

