HL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge 2021 Preview

The Highveld Lions will go up against the Knights in the tenth match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 23, 2021. Here is our HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction, HL vs KTS Dream11 team and HL vs KTS Dream11 top picks.

🚨 RESULT | @KnightsCricket WIN BY 4 RUNS



🤯 What a finish. The Knights claim victory off the final ball of the match - their first of the #BetwayT20Challenge#KNIvCOB pic.twitter.com/GJZOOqRi5D — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 22, 2021

HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the South African T20 Challenge 2021 quickly coming to its business end, the Highveld Lions will be hoping to stay undefeated at the tournament with three wins after this game. The Lions won their fixture against the Warriors by 4 wickets. Sisanda Magala and Kagiso Rabada took 4 and 3 wickets respectively while Rassie van der Dussen made 64 (41) alongside Temba Bavuma (40). The side also won their next match against the Titans by 18 runs. They are now in second place on the table with 8 points.

Meanwhile, the Knights have gotten past their slow start with a victory over the Cape Cobras. The thrilling 3-wicket victory came courtesy of Raynard van Tonder's 42-run knock and Alfred Mothoa and Shaun von Berg taking 2 wickets each. The Knights' 4-wicket loss to the Dolphins also saw some brilliant efforts from the team, as skipper Pite van Biljon put on a massive 72* and Alfred Mothoa and Ferisco Adams took two-wicket hauls. Their first match, against the Titans, ended in a 6-wicket loss. The Knights are now at fourth place with 4 points.

HL vs KTS playing 11 prediction

Highveld Lions - Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Knights SA - Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws (wk), Pite van Biljon (c), Raynard van Tonder, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu, Grant Mokaena, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa.

HL vs KTS Key Players

Highveld Lions - Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma

Knights SA - Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa

HL vs KTS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Andries Gous

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Pite van Biljon (vc), Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg

HL vs KTS match prediction

According to our HL vs KTS match prediction, the Highveld Lions will win this match.

Note: The HL vs KTS Dream11 prediction and HL vs KTS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HL vs KTS Dream11 team and HL vs KTS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

