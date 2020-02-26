HL Vs KTS Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report And Momentum One Day Cup Match Squad Updates

The Lions will face the Knights in the 17th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Wednesday, February 26 at Johanessburg. The HL vs KTS live match will start at 5:00 PM. The Lions will be led by Aaron Phangiso while the Knights will be led by Wandile Makwetu in the upcoming HL vs KTS Momentum One Day Cup match. Here is the HL vs KTS live score, HL vs KTS head to head and other details you need to know ahead of the HL vs KTS live match.

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty to tie the knot with an Indian cricketer? Actress breaks silence; Read here

HL vs KTS live telecast in India and HL vs KTS live score

In South Africa, the HL vs KTS live match will be broadcast on SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the HL vs KTS live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website. There is no HL vs KTS live telecast in India.

ALSO READ | Over a lakh turn out at cricket stadium to hear Trump, Modi

HL vs KTS Momentum One Day Cup: Pitch and Weather report

Over the course of the 48 ODIs that have been played at the Wanderers, 26 have been won by the team batting second. The average score while batting first is 245. The highest score at this ground has been South Africa's 439/2. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first in the HL vs KTS Momentum One Day Cup match. According to AccuWeather, Johannesburg will see a high temperature of 28-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 15-degree Celcius. There is a chance of rain in the day, making the possibility for a shortened HL vs KTS live match greater since it will impact the HL vs KTS live score.

ALSO READ | 'Blind' Love: 78-y.o visually challenged Allan Jones loves 'feeling' cricket from stadium

HL vs KTS Head to Head: Match Preview

The Lions are currently second in the points table with three wins out of four games. Their last game was against the Cape Cobras and they won by one wicket. Their best batsmen in the game were Nicky van den Bergh and Delano Potgieter. Their best bowlers in the game were Aaron Phangiso and Johannes Diseko.

The Knights are currently sixth in the points table with one win out of five games. Their last game was against the Cape Cobras and they won by three wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Jacques Snyman and Wandile Makwetu. Their best bowlers in the game were Obus Pienaar and Mbulelo Budaza.

The Lions are the favourites to win the HL vs KTS live match. A very small chance of rain interruption exists making the HL vs KTS live score for the team batting first ranging between 220-250.

ALSO READ | IPL turned around Indian cricket: Afridi