HL Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Titans will face Lions in the 25th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 on Sunday, March 8. The HL vs TIT live match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The HL vs TIT live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are other HL vs TIT live match details such as the HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction, HL vs TIT Dream11 team, HL vs TIT match prediction, HL vs TIT playing 11 that you need to know.

Defending champions Titans had lost to the Lions by 73 runs in the very first match of this season. The Lions start as favourites in this game as well as many of the Titans players featured in the South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on Saturday, making them unavailable for this 50-over game. Here are the squads from which the HL vs TIT playing 11 and HL vs TIT Dream11 team can be formed.

HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the HL vs TIT Dream11 team

HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Titans Squad

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Gregory Mahlokwana, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Marcello Piedt, Grant Thomson.

HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Lions Squad

Aaron Phangiso (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rapulana, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius, Malusi Siboto, Nicky van den Bergh, Craig Alexander, Omphile Ramela, Stephen Cook, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle.

HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: HL vs TIT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: R Rickelton

Batsmen: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (Captain), Faf du Plessis

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, E Hawken, B Hendricks, J Dala

All-Rounders: W Lubbe (Vice-captain), D Potgieter

HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction: HL vs TIT match prediction

Lions start off as favourites to win the game as per our HL vs TIT match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that the HL vs TIT Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. The HL vs TIT Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: THE TITANS TWITTER