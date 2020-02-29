HL Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 20th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Highveld Lions and Warriors. The HL vs WAR live match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our HL vs WAR Dream11 team and HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best HL vs WAR live match results.

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Lions are currently placed second on the points table with four wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Warriors are positioned third on the table with just two wins out of their six games.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from squads

HL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: HL Squad

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso (c), Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Stephen Cook, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Joshua Richards, Delano Potgieter.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: WAR Squad

Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Stephan Tait.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: HL vs WAR Dream11 Team

Here is the HL vs WAR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Ryan Rickelton

All-rounder – Dwaine Pretorius (vc), Onke Nyaku

Batsmen – Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Rudi Second, Edward Moore

Bowlers – Aaron Phangiso (c), Stephan Tait, Andrew Birch, Sisanda Magala

HL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: HL vs WAR match prediction

Highveld Lions start off as favourites to win the HL vs WAR live match.

Please note that the above HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The HL vs WAR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

