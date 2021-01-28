HL Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Lions will take on the Warriors in the league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The HL vs WAR match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The HL vs WAR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here, we take a look at HL vs WAR live scores, HL vs WAR match prediction and HL vs WAR playing 11.

Also Read: MGM Odisha Women's T20 Green Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: HL vs WAR live match preview

The Lions have made a roaring start to their campaign with crushing victories in the first two matches so far. They beat Cabe Cobras by 6 wickets in the first match, while in the previous encounter with the Warriors, the Aaron Phangiso-led side came out victorious by 42 runs. They will be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Lions yet again.

Wholesome content coming from the bubble â¤ï¸ ðŸ¦ #LionsCharge pic.twitter.com/eA6Q8kthPS — Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) January 27, 2021

The Warriors after losing to the Lions in the opening encounter bounced back and registered a win over Cape Cobras in the second match. The match versus the Cobras was a rain-curtailed match but the Warriors came out victorious by 81 runs. Despite losing to the Lions in the previous match, the Warriors would look to settle the score by winning the upcoming clash. The Lions vs Warriors clash could provide fans with an exciting contest of bat and ball.

Also Read: ODG-W Vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Match Preview

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Probable HL vs WAR playing 11

HL: Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Sisanda Magala, Reeza Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh, Sisanda Magala, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana

WAR: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais (c), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane, Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli And Co. Warmup For Tour To England In July By Taking On 'India A' Team?

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HL vs WAR Dream11 team

Ryan Rickelton

Delano Potgieter

JJ Smuts

Mathew Breetzke

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari Reveals Funny Secret About Historic Partnership With R Ashwin In SCG Test

HL vs WAR match prediction: HL vs WAR Dream11 team

HL vs WAR live: HL vs WAR match prediction

As per our HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction, HL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and HL vs WAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HL vs WAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Imperial Lions / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.