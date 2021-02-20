HL Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge Match Preview

The Highveld Lions (HL) and the Warriors (WAR) will clash in the upcoming match of the South African T20 Challenge on Saturday, February 20. The HL vs WAR live match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction, top picks for HL vs WAR playing 11 and HL vs WAR Dream11 team.

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: HL vs WAR Dream11 preview

Highveld Lions and Warriors will open their campaign with this upcoming encounter on Saturday. The two teams performed exceptionally well in the last season of the T20 competition. While the Lions were ultimately crowned as the champions, the Warriors ended up as the runners-up. A victory in their first game itself will give them immense confidence going into the tournament, and both sides will be aiming to put up a strong show in the crucial contest. A closely fought battle is expected between the two star-studded teams, as they look to start their campaign with a comprehensive performance.

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: HL vs WAR Dream11 team, squad list

Highveld Lions: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek.

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk.

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HL vs WAR playing 11

R Der-Dussen

D Pretorius

J Smuts

A Nortje

HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction: HL vs WAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S Qeshile

Batsmen: G Cloete, R Der-Dussen (C), R Hendricks, T Bavuma

All-Rounders: D Pretorius. J Smuts (VC), W Lubbe

Bowlers: A Nortje, B Hendricks, L Sipamla

HL vs WAR live: HL vs WAR match prediction

According to our prediction, Highveld Lions will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Warriors.

Note: The HL vs WAR match prediction and HL vs WAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HL vs WAR Dream11 team and HL vs WAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Warriors Cricket Instagram

