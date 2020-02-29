HL Vs WAR Live Score, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The 20th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Highveld Lions and Warriors. The HL vs WAR live match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The HL vs WAR live match is scheduled for March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at HL vs WAR live streaming details along with the pitch and weather report.

Also Read | LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

HL vs WAR Live Score: Match preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

Lions are currently placed second on the points table with four wins out of their five matches. Meanwhile, Warriors are positioned third on the table with just two wins out of their six games. One of Warriors' fixtures ended in a no-result.

Also Read | PSL 2020: MUL Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

HL vs WAR Live Score: Squad Updates

HL vs WAR Live Score: Highveld Lions Squad

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso (c), Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Stephen Cook, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Joshua Richards, Delano Potgieter.

HL vs WAR Live Score: Warriors Squad

Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Stephan Tait.

HL vs WAR Live Score and HL vs WAR Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on March 1 and will start at 1:30 PM IST. In South Africa, the HL vs WAR live match streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN. They are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and social media pages. There is no HL vs WAR live streaming and HL vs WAR live telecast in India.

Also Read | Kamran Akmal Slammed For 'greedy' PSL 2020 Century By Losing Team Quetta Gladiators

HL vs WAR Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests the possibility of rainfall during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 19°C.

HL vs WAR Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at New Wanderers Stadium generally favours the batsmen. However, the pitch might help the fast bowlers due to rainy weather. After taking weather conditions into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice for the winning captain.

Also Read | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering