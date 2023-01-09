Hockey World Cup 2023: Australia's Schedule, Squad, Date, Venue, Live Streaming & More

Three-time world champions and current world no. 1 Australia received a warm welcome at the Biju Pattnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar on January 6, ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The current world no. 1 Australia will kick off their campaign at the prestigious tournament on January 13, in a bid to win their fourth World Cup title. While Australia face France in their opening game at the World Cup, here’s a look at Australia’s full squad, schedule, and more.

Australia’s full squad for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Pool-wise division of teams at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

World No. 1 Australia is placed in Pool A during the league stage of the tournament. The Aussie squad is accompanied by Argentina, France, and South Africa in their group. Here’s a look at the group-wise division of teams at the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa

Pool B - Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan

Pool C - Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile

Pool D - India, England, Spain, and Wales

Australia’s schedule for the group stage of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Australia’s campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick off on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In their next group-stage game, the Aussies will face Argentina at the same venue. The team will then travel to Rourkela for the final Pool A match against South Africa at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

January 13 - Australia vs France in Bhubaneshwar at 3:00 PM IST

January 16 - Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneshwar at 7:00 PM IST

January 20 - Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Key Dates for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Group stage matches- January 13 to January 20

Crossover matches - January 22 and January 23

Quarterfinal matches - January 24 and January 25

Placement matches (9th - 16th) - January 26

Semifinal matches - January 27

Bronze medal match - January 29

World Cup final - January 29

How to watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Australia?

Hockey fans in Australia can watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 live on Fox Sports and Kayo.

How to watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in India?

Fans in India can watch the tournament on Star Sports Network channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.