Hong Kong T20 HKCC Vs KCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club are slated to feature in the third match of the Hong Kong T20 league. The HKCC vs KCC match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST from the Hong Kong Cricket Club on October 25. Here are the HKCC vs KCC live streaming details, how to watch the HKCC vs KCC live in India, the HKCC vs KCC pitch and weather report and match preview.

After a thrilling opening weekend the action continues, with two great games lined up in the #PLT20 tournament! Read on to learn more about the upcoming matches:https://t.co/NHkvtIV0V2#HKCricket #AssociateCricket #GrowTheGame — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 23, 2020

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs KCC preview

The Hong Kong T20 League is making a comeback after the 2019 edition had to be cut short after just two matches due to COVID-19. The tournament will feature five teams who will battle it out for the ultimate championship. The competition originally had only a round-robin format, but this time around they have also introduced a Grande Finale, which will further raise the excitement levels of the fans.

Both the sides have had an ideal start to the season with thumping wins in their respective opening matches. The Hong Kong Cricket Club claimed an impressive 17-run win against Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the inaugural contest of the season. Kowloon Cricket Club decimated the United Services Recreation Club as they bundled them out for 75 runs to earn a staggering 66-run victory. With both teams in supreme form, an enthralling duel is on the cards.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs KCC live streaming details

Indian TV audiences will not be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live as it is not a televised event in the country. However, fans who wish to follow HKCC vs KCC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. Non-Indian users will also be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live stream on Hong Kong Cricket's YouTube page. One can tune in to the social media pages and the official website of Hong Kong Cricket for HKCC vs KCC live scores.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs KCC pitch report

The wicket at the Hong Kong Cricket Ground offers ample assistance for the batsman. A high-scoring encounter was witnessed at the venue earlier in the tournament, and the trend is likely to continue in the coming matches as well. Considering the fact that a chasing team is yet to win a match in the competition, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs KCC weather forecast

As for the weather, there is likely to be significant cloud coverage during the match time. Faster bowlers will look to exploit the conditions. In spite of the cloud cover, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards as there are no chances of rain during the match. The temperate is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Source: Hong Kong Cricket Instagram

