Hong Kong T20 KCC Vs HKCC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) will take on Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) in the final match of the ongoing Hong Kong T20 League on Sunday, November 22. The match will be played at the Kowloon Cricket Club and the action will commence from 11:30 am IST onwards. Here is a look at the KCC vs HKCC live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs HKCC live in India and where to catch the KCC vs HKCC live scores.

The big day is finally upon us! After 5 weeks, we have now reached the Final of the #PLT20! KCC will take on HKCC this Sunday in order to determine the champion. Read our preview here:https://t.co/5uEBKLCe7C#HKCricket #PLT20 #KCCvHKCC @FanCode pic.twitter.com/FJzR2BzNyK — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) November 20, 2020

Hong Kong T20 live streaming: Tournament preview

The upcoming Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club final is the culmination of the ongoing Hong Kong Premier League (also known as Hong Kong T20) tournament that commenced on October 18. After a month of cricketing action, the two aforementioned teams topped the points table to qualify for the final. While the KCC remained unbeaten in their campaign (four wins out of four), the HKCC registered three wins in four to stand second on the table.

Hong Kong T20 live: KCC vs HKCC live streaming details

Indian TV audiences will not be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live as it is not a televised event in the country. However, fans who wish to follow KCC vs HKCC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. Non-Indian users will also be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live stream on Hong Kong Cricket's YouTube page. One can tune in to the social media pages and the official website of Hong Kong Cricket for KCC vs HKCC live scores.

Hong Kong T20 live: KCC vs HKCC prediction for weather

As per Accuweather, the weather conditions indicate partly cloudy skies during the match and rains are likely expected to impact the proceedings. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. With slight chances of rains, fans are likely to see a truncated match for a final.

Hong Kong T20 live: KCC vs HKCC prediction for pitch

The 22-yard strip has been proven to be helpful for spinners and pacers alike. The batsmen have been struggling to score runs at the deck, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 148 for the last three matches. The team winning the toss could look to bat first, considering the result results of the Hong Kong T20 tournament.

