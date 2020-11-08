Hong Kong T20 KCC Vs PAHK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PAHK) will square off against Kowloon Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 Tournament on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at the Kowloon Cricket Club and will begin at 11:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the KCC vs PAHK live streaming details and the match preview.

Also Read: Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

KCC vs PAHK prediction and preview

Kowloon Cricket Club have been in fine form throughout the tournament and have notched up wins in all their game so far. Kowloon brushed aside Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the last game, winning the clash by 64 runs last week. On the other hand, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong had suffered a defeat in their last game, falling short by 67 runs against the Hong Kong Cricket Club.

PAHK had won their opening game against the United Services Recreation Club and will hope to return to winning ways this weekend. KCC are favourites and are expected to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Amongst Top Twitter Trends For Slamming Virat Kohli's Bangalore Captaincy

KCC made it 3/3 last week, while HKCC returned to winning ways! It is now Week 4 of the #PLT20, and the battle is still on for a spot in the Final - though some teams face a harder path than others! Learn more in our preview article:https://t.co/k8lRqiTixe#HKCricket @FanCode pic.twitter.com/i58SalZvzk — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) November 6, 2020

KCC vs PAHK squads for Hong Kong T20

PAHK squad

Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniel Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal, Ali Naeem, Aliyan Zahir Mohammad, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Nasrulla Rana, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Arbaz Khan

KCC squad

Ryan Buckley, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Asad Nawaz Khan, Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld

Also Read: Jason Holder's 3-25 That Decimated Bangalore's Destructive Top Order; Watch Video

KCC vs PAHK pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Ground offers assistance to the batsmen and one cane expects scores in excess of 150. Batting first has been the norm in the tournament, and captains winning the toss are likely to field first. Accuweather predicts that rain could play spoilsport with 25% chances of rain predicted on Sunday. Overcast conditions could help pacers generate some swing, and make life difficult with the new ball.

Also Read: Tahlia McGrath Takes Stunning Rebound, Diving Catch Off A Dropped Chance; Watch Video

How to watch Hong Kong T20 live in India?

Indian TV audiences will not be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live as it is not a televised event in the country. However, fans who wish to follow KCC vs PAHK live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. Non-Indian users will also be able to enjoy Hong Kong T20 live stream on Hong Kong Cricket's YouTube page. One can tune in to the social media pages and the official website of Hong Kong Cricket for KCC vs PAHK live scores.

(Image Courtesy: Hong Kong Cricket YouTube)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.